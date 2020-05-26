Coronavirus Podcast: Getting open and back to work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Bandon Dunes Golf Resort shut down in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first time the doors had been locked in its history.

After more than a month of no play, the resort and it’s five (soon to be six) golf courses are back open. Tee sheets are full, food is being served, and hundreds of guests are checking in to check an item off their bucket list.

But, just like everywhere else, things are different at Bandon Dunes.

Today, Director of Resort Operations Jeff Simonds joins the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about how the Bandon Dunes navigated the changes over the last few months and what they’ve done to make sure a dream trip for golfers worldwide still lives up to expectations.

