Coronavirus Podcast: Lessons learned in 2020

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor while performing chest compression on a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Amid the coronavirus resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of sick patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are once again being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What. A. Year.

In 12-month span that included a Blazers playoff push, 100-plus straight nights of protests in Portland, deadly wildfires, and a divisive election, it was the coronavirus that was constant.

A sad, sick and depressing constant.

By phone and through Zoom, and out of a work-from-home closet studio, the KOIN Podcast Network has been here every step of the way.

We wrap up our 2020 coverage of the pandemic with a conversation with two doctors from OHSU.

Dr. James Heilman, an associate professor of Emergency Medicine joins us to chat about how hospitals have learned to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

And, Dr. Mark Slifka, a professor of Microbiology and Immunology is here to explain ow the rave to develop a COVID-19 vaccine could forever change the way we fight disease.

Because, as bad as this year has been, not learning anything would make it even worse.

