Coronavirus Podcast: Lost games mean big hits to local budgets

The Oregon Duck, center, joins the student section in a cheer during an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks won 35-3. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last Friday, the PAC-12 Conference took the step of canceling all non-conference football games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. For towns like Eugene and Corvallis, those lost games cost big bucks.

When the University of Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers play home football games, fans flood the college towns and the money they bring with them is measured in the millions.

With last week’s announcement from the PAC 12, Oregon State is out two home games. The University of Oregon lost three. More schedule changes, with more cancelled games, could be coming. League officials say final decisions will be made by the end of July.

Travel industry experts Corvallis and Eugene join the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about the damage that has already been done and concern about more costs to come.

