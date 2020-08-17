Coronavirus Podcast: Navigating the distance learning landscape

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — As summer starts to wind to a close, millions of school kids across the country are getting ready to go back to school without going back to class.
Today, Child Psychologist Doctor Julianna Sapienza returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to chat about how families can prepare for some of the pitfalls that come along with distance learning.
We also take a look at how kids of varying ages will handle the strange start to the school year differently and what parents can do to help fill the social void left by a lack of time with teachers and peers.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
