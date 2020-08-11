Coronavirus Podcast: Racing for a vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the international race for a coronavirus vaccine rolls on, questions about how it will be developed and when it will make it to market dominate the most of the discussions.
Now, noted vaccine expert Amber Buhler returns to the KOIN podcast network to discuss some of the new tech that is speeding up the process, when a vaccine might be available and who gets it first.
We also revisit our April conversation about hydroxychloroquine and check in on where testing of it as a treatment for COVID-19 stands.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
