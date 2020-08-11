Coronavirus Podcast: Racing for a vaccine

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle in March.. According to results released on Tuesday, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the international race for a coronavirus vaccine rolls on, questions about how it will be developed and when it will make it to market dominate the most of the discussions.

Now, noted vaccine expert Amber Buhler returns to the KOIN podcast network to discuss some of the new tech that is speeding up the process, when a vaccine might be available and who gets it first.

We also revisit our April conversation about hydroxychloroquine and check in on where testing of it as a treatment for COVID-19 stands.

