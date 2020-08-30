Coronavirus Podcast: The future of workspace

Architectural designer Erica Shannon, front, works at a computer as accounting manager Andrea Clark, top, speaks with a colleague at the design firm Bergmeyer, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the company’s offices, in Boston. Around the U.S,. office workers sent home when the coronavirus took hold in March are returning to the world of cubicles and conference rooms and facing certain adjustments: masks, staggered shifts, limits on how many people can be there at any one time, spaced-apart desks, daily questions about their health, closed break rooms, sanitizer everywhere. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Northwest Portland to New York, the Pearl to the Bay Area, everywhere you find a modern, young workforce, you find open-concept office space.

Right now, you’ll find most of them shuttered.

Across to the country, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of desks in hundreds of open-space offices remain empty. They were abandoned in mid-March as millions of American workers were forced into a new, work-from-home reality.

So, what will workers find when they return?

Colleen Murphy from from Fluent Design and Arielle Weedman from Weedman Design Partners stop by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about the changes to the workplace thanks to COVID-19 and what the offices of the near future will look like.

