Coronavirus Podcast: The future of workspace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From Northwest Portland to New York, the Pearl to the Bay Area, everywhere you find a modern, young workforce, you find open-concept office space.
Right now, you’ll find most of them shuttered.
Across to the country, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of desks in hundreds of open-space offices remain empty. They were abandoned in mid-March as millions of American workers were forced into a new, work-from-home reality.
So, what will workers find when they return?
Colleen Murphy from from Fluent Design and Arielle Weedman from Weedman Design Partners stop by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about the changes to the workplace thanks to COVID-19 and what the offices of the near future will look like.
