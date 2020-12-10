Coronavirus Podcast: The long haulers

Jennifer English, left, and Kari Rodriguez both live in Oregon. They were healthy and active before contracting COVID-19. Now, they’ve been suffering from persisting symptoms for months. Photos courtesy Jennifer English and Kari Rodriguez

Study: More than a third of COVID-19 patients suffer symptoms for months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we turn the page on the first year of COVID-19, the number of people infected and the number of people hospitalized continue to rise.

Now, more and more people who did contract the coronavirus are experiencing symptoms long after they should have recovered.

KOIN Digital Reporter Amanda Arden stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to explain who a long hauler is, why their fight is so hard and who they lean on to survive.

