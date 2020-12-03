Coronavirus Podcast: Vaccine development and distribution

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

COVID-19 vaccine becomes the light at the end of a very dark tunnel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The United States set another record for reported, daily COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. Rates of positive cases and hospitalizations are up too.

But, one year into the fight against the coronavirus there is light at the end of the tunnel: effective vaccines are on the way.

Biomedical educator, Dr. Amber Buhler returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to share her thoughts on vaccine development and distribution. She also helps us break down the percentages numbers when it comes to vaccine effectiveness and why it can change depending on where you live.

