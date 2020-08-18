Coronavirus Podcast: What can we learn from distance learning?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer, despite the pandemic, seems to be flying by.
As we close in on the start of an unprecedented school year, two education experts from Oregon State University, Justin Roach and Chelsey Williams take a deep dive into distance learning.
They join the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about how far distance learning has come since last spring, what needed improvement over the summer and if this fall will provide us a glimpse into how education will work in the future.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
