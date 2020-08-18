Coronavirus Podcast: What can we learn from distance learning?

KOIN Podcasts

What does the rapid evolvement of distance learning say about the future of education

by: Ian Costello

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer, despite the pandemic, seems to be flying by.

As we close in on the start of an unprecedented school year, two education experts from Oregon State University, Justin Roach and Chelsey Williams take a deep dive into distance learning.

They join the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about how far distance learning has come since last spring, what needed improvement over the summer and if this fall will provide us a glimpse into how education will work in the future.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss