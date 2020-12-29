Digging Deeper: Cold cases, missing persons investigations stalled

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This coat was found when a teen’s body was found in Josephine County in 1971. She was finally identified as Annie Lehman, 16, of Aberdeen, Washington, March 14, 2019 (NAMUS)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The news that a prolific DNA lab would no longer accept their cases sent investigators in Oregon and Washington into a tailspin.

KOIN 6 News spoke with forensic anthropologists in both states about how a fight over federal funding is impacting missing persons cases, unidentified remains, and even homicide investigations.

Listen to the podcast below or download and listen from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss