Ducking Around: Can Oregon make it to Pac-12 title game?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After starting the season off with a perfect record, the Oregon Ducks experienced their first loss of the season to their rivals the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 41-38 in Corvallis.

Now, the Ducks look to bounce back and finish the season out strong in hopes of reaching the Pac-12 title game with Saturday’s game against Cal and then Dec. 12’s game against Washington.

Joining Ducking Around is KOIN sports executive producer Travis Teich, who gives his thoughts on the Ducks’ first loss and what they have to do to reclaim momentum.