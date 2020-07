PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2020 college football season seems to be hanging on by a thread due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after the Pac-12 conference has agreed to cancel all non-conference football games.

Joining Ducking Around is Andrew Michael, known as @QB11SD on Twitter. Andrew breaks down his thoughts on the all-conference season. He also tells his story shares how he learned so much about the game of football.