Ducking Around: Ducks experience first COVID outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It seemed to be only a matter of time before it happened, but five members of the University of Oregon football program have tested positive for COVID-19 antigens. 

All five players who tested positive are asymptomatic and in isolation. 

Joining the Ducking Around Podcast is KOIN Sports executive producer and anchor Travis Teich. Travis joins the show to breakdown what this could potentially mean for the Ducks and the entire conference moving forward. 

We also will hear from head coach Mario Cristobal on the programs response to the outbreak.

