Ducking Around: Ducks get their revenge in Pullman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been six long years since the last time the Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State in Pullman, but the Ducks finally broke through and got their revenge in a decisive 43-29 win over the Cougars.
In this episode of Ducking Around, we focus on the Ducks’ big win over the Cougars and look ahead to their next opponent: the UCLA Bruins.
We also hear from Preston Hiefield as he breaks down the Ducks this season and the good and bad he sees from the team.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.