Ducking Around: Ducks get their revenge in Pullman

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been six long years since the last time the Oregon Ducks beat the Washington State in Pullman, but the Ducks finally broke through and got their revenge in a decisive 43-29 win over the Cougars.

In this episode of Ducking Around, we focus on the Ducks’ big win over the Cougars and look ahead to their next opponent: the UCLA Bruins.

We also hear from Preston Hiefield as he breaks down the Ducks this season and the good and bad he sees from the team.

