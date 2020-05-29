Ducking Around: Former Duck and NFL defensive back Alex Molden

PORTLAND (KOIN) – The Oregon Ducks football team has produced some of the most elite college and NFL players the game of football has ever seen and one of those players is joining the show.

Joining Ducking Around is former Oregon Duck and the 11th pick in the 1996 NFL draft Alex Molden.

Molden talks about why he chose to go to the University of Oregon, his experiences as a Duck, and the time he spent in the NFL.

He also talks about being a personal development coach and where people who may be struggling can listen to his inspirational podcast.