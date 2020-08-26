Ducking Around: Former Duck making impact on youth training

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many great athletes have come through the University of Oregon and have gone on after their Oregon careers to make some serious positive impacts around them.

Joining the Ducking Around podcast is former Oregon Duck running back and owner of Smith Performance Darrell “TR” Smith.

Smith, a native of Portland, talks about his experiences as a star player at Jefferson High School, his transition to the University of Oregon, and how he is now making an impact on the youth in the Portland metro area.