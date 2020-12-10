Ducking Around: Impact from UW’s COVID case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks found themselves in a bit of a rut as they suffered their second-straight loss of the season to the winless California Bears. Now the Ducks are looking to bounce back and salvage their season as they prepare to take on their rivals, the Washington Huskies.

However, the highly anticipated rivalry game is in jeopardy due to the University of Washington football team having a positive COVID-19 test, resulting in Washington shutting down all team facilities.

Joining Ducking Around is Trevor Muller, co-host of Washington Huskies podcast “Fourth and Inches.” Muller breaks down the latest news surrounding the positive test for the Huskies, and what this could possibly mean for the matchup going forward.