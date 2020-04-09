Ducking Around: Looking ahead to the fall

PORTLAND (KOIN) – With the sports hiatus continuing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, this week’s episode looks ahead to the upcoming season for the Oregon Ducks football team.

Joining the show this week is Rob Moseley, an editor for GoDucks.com. He hops on and talks about the expectations for next season. With the Ducks coming off a Rose Bowl victory, much of the country is expecting them to continue their success despite having a very tough schedule. He also breaks down his favorite moments from this last season.

Also joining the show is former University of Washington safety JoJo McIntosh. He breaks down the rivalry from the Huskies perspective and how much it really means for both sides.