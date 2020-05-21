Ducking Around: Nemec breaks down recruiting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Though sports are on hiatus due to the novel coronavirus, college recruiting is still in full effect and both coaches and players are adjusting whatever way they can.

Joining the Ducking Around Podcast is Oregonian recruiting reporter Andrew Nemac, who also hosts “Recruiting with Andrew Nemac” on 1080TheFan. Nemec breaks down the latest recruiting news for the Ducks and gives his takes on the latest commits for both men’s and women’s basketball.