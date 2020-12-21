Ducking Around: Onto the Fiesta Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks are back-to-back Pac-12 champions after defeating the heavy favorite USC Trojans 31-24 in the conference title game.

Now the Ducks are getting ready for the Fiesta Bowl to take on the tough Iowa State Cyclones.

Joining Ducking Around is KOIN 6 Sports executive producer Travis Teich, who gives his thoughts on the Ducks big win over the Trojans and what this means for the the naysayers who believed the Ducks didn’t deserve that spot in the title game. We also break down the upcoming matchup between the Ducks and Cyclones.