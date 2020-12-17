Ducking Around: Oregon in the Pac-12 title game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The unorthodox college football season continues for everyone around the country. In Oregon’s case, after having their game against arch rivals the Washington Huskies canceled due to Washington’s numerous positive COVID tests, the Ducks went on to not play any game.

The Ducks were then scheduled to face off against a very good University of Colorado team. Now, with the Washington Huskies not being able to play in the Pac-12 title game due to their continued battle with COVID-19, the Ducks have taken their spot.

Joining Ducking Around is 247 sports reporter Kevin Wade. Wade breaks down the recent news around the program and the rumors around Head Coach Mario Cristobal.