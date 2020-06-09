Ducking Around: Racism in college football

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sports have always been a way for some athletes to block out the noise of the real world and the challenges they may face.
However, racism is still very much alive and no matter how well some athletes play on Saturdays, the challenges they face the six other days of the week are very real.
This episode of Ducking Around focuses on the harsh reality that black football players face among college football.
