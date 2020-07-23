Ducking Around: Spring football season instead?

PORTLAND (KOIN) – The entire college football season is currently in jeopardy this fall due to COVID-19.
So if there isn’t a fall season, when could there be a football season?
Joining Ducking Around is former KVAL Sports reporter Preston Hiefield and film analyst Andrew Michael. Both break down what a potential spring football season could look like for the Ducks.
