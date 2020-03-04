Ducking Around: Spring preview

PORTLAND (KOIN) – The Ducks are just about to kick off the team’s open spring football practice Thursday, March 5.

After coming off a huge season and Rose Bowl win, the Ducks look to continue to stay atop of the conference and hit the spring practice full speed.

Joining Ducking Around is Kevin Wade, who covers the Ducks for 247 Sports. He breaks down the full preview of the new-look Oregon Ducks football team going into the spring and which players could stand out.

Listen to the podcast on iTunes, Podbean or Spotify, or listen below: