Ducking Around: The legacy Of Pritchard and Ionescu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With seasons being cut short and canceled due to the novel coronavirus, it may not seem like much of a loss for some athletes.

For others though, like Sabrina Ionescu and Payton Pritchard, it means they played their last game without even knowing it.

Joining the Ducking Around Podcast is former KVAL Sports reporter Preston Hiefield. He talks about the legacy that Sabrina and Payton left at the University of Oregon and why its so hard to accept the fact that their careers with the Ducks are over.

Also, we wanted to know if you could bring one former Duck football player back to play on the current team? We dive into some of the responses.