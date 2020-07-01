Ducking Around: The Platypus Bowl?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers has been referred to as the “Civil War” since 1929.

Now with both schools agreeing to change the name, the rivalry will no longer be called the “Civil War.”

Joining the Ducking Around podcast is former Oregon Duck and NFL defensive back Alex Molden, and former KVAL and 1080TheFan broadcaster Preston Hiefield.

Both join the show and give their own personal perspectives of the name change of the legendary rivalry game.