Ducking Around: The success of Oregon athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the hiatus of sports continuing due to the novel coronavirus, Ducking Around is focusing on the success of Oregon athletics throughout the year.

Joining Ducking Around podcast is KEZI Sports Director Andrew Haubner. He breaks down some of the top highlights from the Ducks athletics throughout the season and moments that will last with him forever.

Also, with NFL free agency in full swing, former Duck standouts Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner were a part of some big-time moves for the San Francisco 49ers. Joining the show to breakdown what happened and why is Evan Sowers, with the 49ers Hub.