Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Coronavirus
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Human Interest
Top Stories
Cuss Collar will swear every time your dog barks
Video
Top Stories
‘Damn lucky kid’: Tow truck driver healing after assault
Video
4 men wanted in connection with criminal acts at Feb. 8 anti-KKK rally
Video
Snowboarder dies at Heather Canyon on Mount Hood
Video
Oregon wrestles with building facilities in tsunami zones
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
Ducking Around
Ducking Around: Time to panic?
Video
Trending Stories
Snowboarder dies at Heather Canyon on Mount Hood
Video
Where We Live: Convention Center headquarters hotel
‘Damn lucky kid’: Tow truck driver healing after assault
Video
4 men wanted in connection with criminal acts at Feb. 8 anti-KKK rally
Video
Growing Pains: Oregon blazes trail for hemp industry
Video
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget