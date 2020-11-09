Election 2020 Podcast: Will Trump’s challenges work?

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump watch. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Will any of President Trump's accusations about a "stolen" election alter the results?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Trump and his top Republican allies continue to cry foul over the results of the presidential election.

Despite Joe Biden having been declared the winner, President Trump insists thousands of illegal votes were cast for President-elect Biden and he is promising a legal fight to overturn the results of the election.

But, can he?

Portland State Professor Chris Shortell returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to discuss “illegal votes”, the President’s legal arguments and whether or not recounts in a few states could change the results.

