Game On: Descending deeper into Madness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The madness is upon us! The NCAA tournaments are here and both the men’s and women’s tournaments are as exciting as ever.
In this jam-packed episode of “Game On,” we are joined by BeaverBlitz staff writer Carter Bahns to break down the Beavers miraculous run in the tournament. We are also joined by former KVAL sports reporter Preston Hiefield who breaks down the Ducks dominant win over Iowa.
To finish things up, we are joined by our very own Adam Bjaranson, who breaks down this week’s high school football matchups and his takeaways from this shortened football season.