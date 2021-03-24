Game On: Descending deeper into Madness

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: Head coach Wayne Tinkle of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates with Ethan Thompson #5 and Zach Reichle #11 after the team’s 70-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The madness is upon us! The NCAA tournaments are here and both the men’s and women’s tournaments are as exciting as ever.

In this jam-packed episode of “Game On,” we are joined by BeaverBlitz staff writer Carter Bahns to break down the Beavers miraculous run in the tournament. We are also joined by former KVAL sports reporter Preston Hiefield who breaks down the Ducks dominant win over Iowa.

To finish things up, we are joined by our very own Adam Bjaranson, who breaks down this week’s high school football matchups and his takeaways from this shortened football season.