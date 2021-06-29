Game On Podcast: Billups introduced amid controversy

Chauncey Billups talks to media after being announced as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers at the team’s practice facility in Tualatin, Ore., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have officially introduced Chauncey Billups as the franchise’s next head coach.

Billups was alongside Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey Tuesday morning when he was introduced to Rip City, media members and a handful of players in attendance.

While the introduction of a new head coach should bring excitement for an organization and city, the reaction from Trail Blazer fans and other media members made it clear that many still question the integrity of Billups’ hire amid backlash regarding rape allegations in 1997.

On this episode of the Game On Podcast, we break down the Blazers opening press conference and hear from Billups as well as Olshey.