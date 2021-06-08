Game On Podcast: Blazers look to rebuild

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have moved on from Terry Stotts as their head coach after Friday night’s firing.

Now the search is on for the Blazers to rebuild not only their coaching staff, but their identity as an organization.

Joining the Game On Podcast is Sean Highkin, NBA reporter for Bleacher Report, to break down the Blazers’ new coaching search and candidates that are realistic.

He also breaks down roster moves the Blazers need to make and why the team could look completely different next season.

