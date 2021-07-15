Game On Podcast: Blazers’ new hires

Chauncey Billups talks to media after being announced as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers at the team’s practice facility in Tualatin, Ore., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers and new head coach Chauncey Billups continue to build their staff with some new hires from former high profile head coaches.

On this episode of the Game On Podcast, we break down the new hires, and what each and every new coach can bring to the organization and how much different the philosophies around the teams can be.

Also, All-Star NBA Point Guard Damian Lillard headlines Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Though Team USA has historically been dominant against the rest of the world, they have found themselves with a 1-2 exhibition record. We break down the USA’s chances of taking home gold once again.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.