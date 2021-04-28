Game On Podcast: Frustration surrounds Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) looks to pass the ball past Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have found themselves in a rough patch after dropping nine out of their last 11 games, resulting in a current five-game losing streak.

As the regular season nears its end, frustration seems to be at an all-time high for the Blazers and speculation is starting to grow of who is to blame.

Joining the Game On Podcast is KOIN’s own sports director Adam Bjaranson to break down the Blazers’ struggle and how the disappointment is going to impact not only the playoffs, but the offseason.

Also, the Ducks’ spring game is just a few days away, and owner of ScoopDuck.com Justin Hopkins joins the show to break down why fans should be excited for this year’s spring game and what to expect from some star players.

To wrap the show up, we give you a story of the most dedicated 6-year-old football player you’ll ever meet with KOIN’s Athlete of the Week.