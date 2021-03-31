Game On Podcast: Madness ends for Oregon State, Oregon

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Ethan Thompson #5 of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates after a breakaway dunk against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PORTLAND (OR) — The latest episode of the Game On podcast is here and it’s jammed packed with the highs and lows of March Madness for the Beavers and the Ducks.

Joining the show is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for Beaver Blitz. Carter breaks down the Oregon State men’s basketball team’s miraculous NCAA tournament run and what this means for the program going forward.

Also joining the show is former KVAL sports reporter and anchor Preston Hiefield, who highlights the Ducks overall season and why fans shouldn’t be too discouraged about a Sweet Sixteen exit.

We wrap up the show talking about the NFL extending its regular season, and why that might not be the best for the players health.