Game On Podcast: Optimism grows for Ducks, Beavers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ducks and the Beavers spring practices are starting to heat up, with freshman and and veterans on the team making plays. As each team goes deeper into spring football, optimism continues to grow with every practice.

Joining the Game On Podcast is KEZI sports director Andrew Haubner to go in-depth on the Ducks spring practices as well as give his prediction for this upcoming season.

Also joining the show is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns, who breaks down the impressive performances from the freshman for the Beavers. He also talks about the potential of the Beavers running back room.

To wrap up this episode, KOIN’s very own AJ McCord shares the story of this week’s Athlete of the Week.