GameOn!: Playoffs, Madness and Spring Football

PORTLAND (KOIN) — The first episode of the GameOn! podcast is officially here. In this episode, we tackle everything that is happening in the sports world.
NBC Sports Northwest’s Danny Marang joins the show to give his thoughts on the Portland Trail Blazers season so far, and shares his thoughts on where he thinks they will land come playoff time.
We are also joined by Carter Bahns and Preston Hiefield to break down the Ducks and the Beavers in this year’s NCAA tournament.
To finish things off, we highlight week two of high school football around Oregon and Jordan Chiles who is this week’s athlete of the week.