GameOn!: Playoffs, Madness and Spring Football

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: Gianni Hunt #0 of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates the team’s 70-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PORTLAND (KOIN) — The first episode of the GameOn! podcast is officially here. In this episode, we tackle everything that is happening in the sports world.

NBC Sports Northwest’s Danny Marang joins the show to give his thoughts on the Portland Trail Blazers season so far, and shares his thoughts on where he thinks they will land come playoff time.

We are also joined by Carter Bahns and Preston Hiefield to break down the Ducks and the Beavers in this year’s NCAA tournament.

To finish things off, we highlight week two of high school football around Oregon and Jordan Chiles who is this week’s athlete of the week.