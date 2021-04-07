KOIN Podcast Network expands with new interview-style show Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third time in the first four months of 2021, something new is coming to the KOIN Podcast Network.

On the heels of the successful launch of The Daily 6 and Game On, the new show 6 Questions debuts this week.

The relaxed and loosely formatted interview show is the combined brainchild of KOIN News AM Extra co-host Emily Burris and Ian Costello, the executive producer of the KOIN Podcast Network.

Each weekly show will feature long-form interviews with people who call, or who have called, Portland home.

“We wanted to focus on brining the people who helped make Portland cool and are who are committed to ‘Keeping it Weird’, to the podcast platform,” Costello said.

The first episode will be published Friday, April 9, and subsequent episodes will be available each Friday following the launch date. The episodes are scheduled to run between 35 minutes and one hour each.

“I get to talk to so many interesting people on a daily basis on KOIN News AM Extra, but I always find myself going away from these interviews that are live on TV and that are always tight on time saying I wish we could talk to them more,” Burris said. “I wanted to use this awesome platform that we have here in the podcast world to really get to do that.”

Listeners will be able to find 6 Questions on KOIN.com or any of the more well-known podcast distribution sites like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeartRadio.