KOIN Podcast: New law and tribal sovereignty

Measure 110 won't apply on Tribal lands and that's where it could get complicated

by: Ian Costello

Map of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes (Oregon Health Authority)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been called a ‘first of its kind experiment.”

On February 1, 2021 most drugs will be decriminalized in Oregon. It is thanks to the passage of Measure 110 back in November. Basically, it is a new, voter-backed move to focus on treating drug addiction, as opposed to criminalizing it.

But, the new law won’t cover everyone, everywhere.

KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to explain the differences between Oregon state law and Tribal law. She also helps us breakdown the balancing act when it comes to enforcement and prosecution.

