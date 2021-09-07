🎧 KOIN Podcast Special: Climate in Crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — So, here we are in late-summer 2021. Over the last year, the Portland area, and most of the Pacific Northwest, has seen a 100-year wildfire season, a generational ice storm, and a heat wave that shattered records.

For a lot of us, those events hit home. Every few months, stark reminders that something is changing about our weather. You or someone you know lost power, at least once. An entire region got buried in a blanket of bad air that was dangerous to breathe. Hundreds of people died.

The climate is changing. Climate change is not up for debate. It is a fact.

That’s why, starting this week, the KOIN Podcast Network is going on a journey to examine the weather events of the recent past and the groundbreaking research of the present to try to understand how everything is going to change in the near and distant future.

You’ll hear from experts in fields from forestry to climatology, urban design to social psychology as we provide you a look at how we got here and the historical context of what is actually going on. We’ll take a look at what is happening and what will, inevitably, continue if we don’t chose to act, soon.

Episode I: Weather Extremism

Fire, ice, heat. Three distinct and deadly weather events in the Pacific Northwest that made headlines around the world. But, can we blame climate change, alone, for what happened? And, despite the differences between the three events, the same thing made each of them significantly worse.