KOIN Podcast Special: Race and Justice

Thousands of protesters on the Morrison Bridge headed to downtown Portland, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)

A town hall discussion on protest, police and progress in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As protests, mostly peaceful but sometimes violent, continue to grip Portland in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, KOIN 6 News anchors Ken Boddie and Jeff Gianola moderate a group discussion about race, justice and injustice in the Rose City.

KOIN 6 News Director Rich Kurz joins the podcast to weigh in on why the time is now to have the important conversation.

