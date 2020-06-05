Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

KOIN Podcast Special: Race and Justice

KOIN Podcasts

A town hall discussion on protest, police and progress in Portland

by: Ian Costello

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands of protesters on the Morrison Bridge headed to downtown Portland, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As protests, mostly peaceful but sometimes violent, continue to grip Portland in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, KOIN 6 News anchors Ken Boddie and Jeff Gianola moderate a group discussion about race, justice and injustice in the Rose City.

KOIN 6 News Director Rich Kurz joins the podcast to weigh in on why the time is now to have the important conversation.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss