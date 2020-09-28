KOIN Podcast: The Santiam Canyon firestorm

The Beachie Creek fire left a path of destruction in Lyons Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Viewer Brittany Moore said a family member lost his home of 30+ years in the fire (courtesy Brittany Moore)

3 experts weigh in on the science of the fatal firestorm in Santiam Canyon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three weeks ago Monday, hurricane-force winds swept out of Eastern Washington and Oregon and into Santiam Canyon.

When they got there, the winds found an established fire burning near Detroit, Ore. and turned it into a fatal firestorm.

30 hours later, more than 100,000 acres had burned, hundreds of homes had been destroyed and people had been killed.

Now, KOIN Meteorologist Steve Pierce, Forest Service fire scientist Bret Butler and fire historian Steve Pyne join the KOIN Podcast Network for an in-depth look at the combination of factors that turned the Beachie Creek fire into a monster and, why a firestorm more than a century ago still echoes today.

Listen to the podcast below or download, subscribe, rate and review on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can find all of the great KOIN Podcast Network content by clicking here.