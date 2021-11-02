🎧 Mainstream Weedia: Birth of a budding industry

Podcast debuts with look how marijuana was normalized, legalized in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just a handful of years, marijuana has gone from a banned substance to legally, and wildly, available in Oregon, for both medicinal and recreational use.

Now, the KOIN Podcast Network is taking a deep dive into the legal cannabis industry in the state.

In our first episode of Mainstream Weedia, producer and host Travis Box talks to the man behind the legislation that took pot from the streets into hundreds of state-licensed stores.

Attorney turned activist Anthony Johnson explains how his disappointment with inequity in the criminal justice system turned it into a drive to legalize recreational marijuana in Oregon, and what happens now.

