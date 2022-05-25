PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannabis is more than just medicine or for recreational adult use, the plant has tremendous potential to benefit humankind from an industrial standpoint.

To look at that potential in Oregon, the United States and Globally, cannabis economist Beau Whitney joins us to look at the data, the potential, and some powerful things to say about industrial hemp.

In the second of two parts, Whitney and host Travis Box talk about where the hemp industry stands in the United States right now. That portrait isn’t as rosy, but there is hope, if we would only get out of our own way.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.