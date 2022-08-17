PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How well is the Oregon State Legislature supporting state’s cannabis industries?

Earlier this year, ahead of the 2022 legislative session, Oregon Cannabis Association Executive Director Megahn Walstatter joined Mainstream Weedia to discuss a wishlist of bills they wanted state lawmakers to pass, and the ones they wanted to see defeated.

Now, several months later she returns to talk about the legislative wins and losses, bad actors in Southern Oregon and the current, troubling state of the Oregon cannabis industry.

