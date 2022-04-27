PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It was pretty obvious Portland would be one of the epicenters of the adult-use Cannabis market, once Oregon voters approved it in 2014.

The city office of Community and Civic life set up its own licencing and regulatory department not long after. Since that time, the office has incorporated an equity element, to ensure that BIPOC and traditionally underrepresented communities, or those negatively impacted by the War on Drugs, can participate in this new industry.

This week host Travis Box, Dasheeda Dawson stops by to talk about her role as Portland’s Cannabis Program Director.

