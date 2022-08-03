PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not news that Oregon has had a very long history with Cannabis.

Long before the passages of adult use and medicinal use, Oregon has been known for the quality and quantity of the product it grows. Much of that cannabis has been grown, generationally, in southern Oregon.

This week, we speak with Mason Walker, the CEO and one of the Co-Owners of East Fork Cultivars, located in Josephine County. We talk about how it was founded, the importance of being a good neighbor and steward of the land, and how the community has been impacted by an explosion of illicit, cartel-driven grow operations.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.