🎧 Mainstream Weedia: Benefits and risks

Expert weighs in on the good, the bad, and the dangers of marijuana use

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — They are old questions that lead to old arguments. What does marijunana actually do to your body? And, are the benefits to wirth the risk?

In the second episode of our series examining the legal cannabis industry in Oregon, host Travis Box talks to Joseph Bubalo, a clinical pharmacist at Oregon Health and Sciences University.

Bubalo explains, at length, what using marijuana actually does to your body, what good does come of it, and the real risks any user needs to consider. He also settles one of the biggest debates surrounding cannabis: Is marijuana addictive.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.