PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are many things the Cannabis industry in Oregon struggles with. Regulatory issues, high taxes, and oversupply make it a tough way to make a living. But, a darker struggle is the epidemic of robberies. Many of them by armed assailants.

The frequency of these robberies and the violent nature of many of them have, not only the industry sounding the alarm for help, but even the OLCC, earlier this year, formally called on state and federal lawmakers to do take action.

Today, we’ll speak with Paul Pedreira, owner of Portland Best Buds. A dispensary that was violently robbed at gunpoint. We’ll talk about the experience, how his employees are doing now and what needs to change.

