PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many people who are inexperienced with cannabis, but are curious, a dispensary can be very intimidating. Many products, a range of potency, a myriad of experiences.

This week, we speak with a “budtender” — an OLCC licensed cannabis employee whose job it is to help people understand the products and find one to suit whatever experience they are looking for, either medicinal or recreational.

With her help, we’ll walk through the basics of what products can be found in an Oregon dispensary. In easy to understand terms.

